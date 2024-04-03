2024 April 3 17:34

Gunvor Group posts revenue of US $127 billion in 2023

Gunvor Group Ltd (“Gunvor”), one of the world’s leading independent commodities trading companies, today announces the following financial information for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Throughout 2023, Gunvor’s focus on advanced analytics and trading systems, and an infusion of new talent and business lines, enabled the Group to effectively navigate normalizing market conditions to deliver the second strongest trading result in the Group’s history, with a net income of $1.252 billion.

The investments Gunvor has made within the Group in recent years contributed to a strong performance. Gross profit for the year was US $3.248 billion, with after-tax net profit of US $1.252 billion. The result includes US $467 million in provisions taken related to the settlement of the Ecuador case, along with other non-recurring expenses.

The Group’s revenue fell to US $127 billion from US $150 billion the previous year, reflecting the decline in commodities prices; whereas total trading volumes increased to 177 million MT, up from 165 million MT, driven by the growth in new talent and business lines.

With its commitment to retain the majority of its profits in the company, the Group further continued to build its equity position. By year end, it reached a historic high of US $6.157 billion, representing a more than three-fold increase over the last five years. The Group’s strengthened equity allows for greater access to liquidity and the ability to move quickly on trading and investment opportunities as they arise.

Gunvor’s shareholding at year-end stood at 84.21% held by Torbjörn Törnqvist, the majority beneficial owner, with the remaining 15.79% held by the Gunvor Employee Shareplan. There are no outside shareholders or economic interests.