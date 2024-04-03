  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 3 17:34

    Gunvor Group posts revenue of US $127 billion in 2023

    Gunvor Group Ltd (“Gunvor”), one of the world’s leading independent commodities trading companies, today announces the following financial information for the year ended 31 December 2023.

    Throughout 2023, Gunvor’s focus on advanced analytics and trading systems, and an infusion of new talent and business lines, enabled the Group to effectively navigate normalizing market conditions to deliver the second strongest trading result in the Group’s history, with a net income of $1.252 billion.

    The investments Gunvor has made within the Group in recent years contributed to a strong performance. Gross profit for the year was US $3.248 billion, with after-tax net profit of US $1.252 billion. The result includes US $467 million in provisions taken related to the settlement of the Ecuador case, along with other non-recurring expenses.

    The Group’s revenue fell to US $127 billion from US $150 billion the previous year, reflecting the decline in commodities prices; whereas total trading volumes increased to 177 million MT, up from 165 million MT, driven by the growth in new talent and business lines.

    With its commitment to retain the majority of its profits in the company, the Group further continued to build its equity position. By year end, it reached a historic high of US $6.157 billion, representing a more than three-fold increase over the last five years. The Group’s strengthened equity allows for greater access to liquidity and the ability to move quickly on trading and investment opportunities as they arise.

    Gunvor’s shareholding at year-end stood at 84.21% held by Torbjörn Törnqvist, the majority beneficial owner, with the remaining 15.79% held by the Gunvor Employee Shareplan. There are no outside shareholders or economic interests.

Другие новости по темам: Gunvor  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 3

18:05 Yamaha Motor closes acquisition of Torqeedo
17:34 Gunvor Group posts revenue of US $127 billion in 2023
17:21 First methanol bunkering with deepsea vessel Ane Maersk at Port of Antwerp-Bruges
17:12 A global group of leading companies form the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization
16:35 Damen Shipyards to modernize 100 CMA CGM container ships
16:15 MOL decides to raise funds through transition linked loan to finance the construction of VLCC
15:42 Unifeeder launches services in Venezuela
15:16 CMA CGM Group cancels ship calls to Finland due to trade union strike
14:45 Amogy and ITOCHU partner to explore application of ammonia-powered solution for decarbonizing maritime vessels
14:13 Rottnest Fast Ferries to launch new Incat Crowther-designed catamaran
13:53 KfW IPEX-Bank finances the modernization of the C. Armateurs fleet
13:25 MODEC chooses TMC Compressors for FPSO Errea Wittu
12:21 CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for CP8 service
11:53 ABS awards ECOLOG the industry's first ISM certification for the operation of liquefied CO2 carriers
11:11 Global Ports Holding signs 50-year agreement for Liverpool Cruise Port
10:50 Major shipping lines reduce services to Hong Kong port
10:22 GTT obtains two Approvals in Principle for cargo transfer operations between Very Large Ethane Carriers
09:47 CMA CGM Group joins Renault and Volvo as founding member of the revolutionary generation of electric vans

2024 April 2

18:07 South Korea Coast Guard seizes five Chinese fishing boats and confiscates one of them
17:32 DP World and Rumo to build new grain and fertilizer terminal at Brazil’s Santos
17:06 Jan De Nul orders electric ROV from SMD for Fleeming Jenkin
16:53 SFL Corporation plans to issue senior unsecured bonds
16:27 The merger of Enauta with 3R Petroleum to create one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Latin America
15:56 Transocean announces $195 mln ultra-deepwater drillship contract
15:16 TDI-Brooks completes large survey campaign off New York and New Jersey
14:45 Silke Lehmkoster to become Managing Director Fleet at Hapag-Lloyd
13:41 Wall-mounted robot for ship inspection and maintenance receives ClassNK innovation approval
13:09 RINA awards Kindon New Energy Technology AiP for Innovative DAC green methanol offshore production platform
12:51 Trapped vessels start moving out of Baltimore after bridge collapse
12:11 Tangshan port adds two large bulker berths
11:42 Hanwha Ocean wins 1.24 tln-won order for 4 LNG ships
11:17 UK reports new ship attack in Red Sea
10:45 Austal confirms receipt of proposal from Hanwha

2024 April 1

18:07 Greece to modernize the ports of Souda and Stylida
17:34 ABS joins to BlueBARGE Project to advance offshore electrical power bunkering
17:13 KEYS completes construction of the LNG bunkering vessel "KEYS Azalea"
16:33 AD Ports Group issues 2023 Annual Report
15:58 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with QatarEnergy for four newbuilding LNG vessels
15:24 E. Nomikos concludes an agreement to sell the oldest ship in its fleet
14:42 Cyan Renewables to acquire MMA Offshore
14:14 The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship repair Plant in Turkmenistan prepares to receive ISO certificates with the support of Korean specialists
13:44 Hantong bags six bulkers from Pioneer Logistics
13:09 MODEC secures FEED for Shell’s Gato do Mato FPSO project in Brazil
12:57 PETRONAS starts the construction of its third FLNG facility
12:37 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 612 bln won ship orders in Oceania, Europe
11:55 Forssea introduces new ARGOS-X hybrid ROV specifically made for USV applications
11:35 Shell and Verdagy to collaborate on renewable hydrogen projects
10:59 Masirah Oil starts multi-well programme in Yumna Field
09:44 QatarEnergy’s fleet expansion program hits 104 conventional LNG vessels

2024 March 31

14:09 CMA CGM announces the expansion of EURAF 4 and EURAF 5 services
12:30 HD Hyundai Mipo starts production of ammonia-powered ships
11:01 Piraeus Port revenue up 12.9% to 219.8 million euros in 2023
10:20 CMA CGM and GTS Logistic establish joint venture for decarbonized transportation and logistics services in Europe
09:55 CorPower Ocean selected to join the EIC Scaling Club network

2024 March 30

13:34 The Freeport of Ventspils Authority becomes a complete member of the largest wind energy association WindEurope
12:24 SITC starts construction of 10,000 TEU dry containers
11:27 RINA publishes guide for shipping companies to comply with the European Union Emissions Trading System
10:03 Gunvor and Pakistan LNG Limited settle all outstanding legal proceedings
09:31 Seaway7 signs a contract with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Orsted for the transportation and installation of substations for the Baltica 2 wind farm offshore Poland

2024 March 29

18:00 SLB announces agreement to acquire majority ownership in Aker Carbon Capture
17:14 “K” Line and Nippon Gas Line establish a marketing company to provide liquefied CO2 transportation services for carbon capture and storage projects
16:47 VTTI and IKAV enter agreement to purchase majority ownership of Adriatic LNG, Italy
16:25 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order from the University of Tokyo for "MiPoLin" power prediction and lines selection system
15:41 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100TEU newbuilding “WAN HAI A15”
15:10 MOL announces restructuring measures
14:45 Drewry predicts impact on container calls at US East Coast ports after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
14:25 Chevron’s first hybrid electric fueling barge arrives in Singapore
13:40 HD KSOE and Infineon sign MoU to develop ship electrification technology
13:29 NYK and JMU formulate method for evaluating ship performance in actual seas
12:59 HD Hyundai wins US$463 mln warship order in Peru