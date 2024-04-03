2024 April 3 18:05

Yamaha Motor closes acquisition of Torqeedo

Torqeedo, the global market leader in marine electric mobility, today announces the successful closing of the acquisition by Yamaha Motor. The closing of the share purchase agreement with German engine manufacturer DEUTZ AG, the previous owner of Torqeedo, marks a milestone in Yamaha Motor's Marine CASE Strategy 2024, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality in the marine industry and includes the development of an electric propulsion line.



The acquisition marks Yamaha Motor's entry into the dynamic electromobility market. By implementing its Marine CASE Strategy in 2024, Yamaha Motor is striving to increase its competitiveness and accelerate the decarbonization of shipping. In the future, the Japanese company can count on Torqeedo's expertise to meet the ever-increasing demand for electric and hybrid propulsion systems.

Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterized by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration.