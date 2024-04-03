2024 April 3 13:25

MODEC chooses TMC Compressors for FPSO Errea Wittu

TMC Compressors (TMC) has been awarded a contract to supply a large capacity marine compressed air system to MODEC’s FPSO Errea Wittu, according to the company's release.

TMC will provide a large-capacity marine compressed air system including compressors for control and service air on board the FPSO.

TMC will manufacture and assemble the equipment in Europe.

“Our compressors have been developed solely for marine and offshore use. They are not land-based compressors that have been marinized. We believe this enables the most robust and reliable equipment, which is essential when you are operating it on an FSPO offshore,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC's director of sales and business development.

Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd., a MODEC Group company, is responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the FPSO based on MODEC’s M350TM newbuild hull.

The FPSO will have a topside designed to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day and produced water capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

TMC is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.