2024 April 2 13:09

RINA awards Kindon New Energy Technology AiP for Innovative DAC green methanol offshore production platform

The inspection, certification, ship classification and engineering consultancy multinational, RINA, has awarded Kindon New Energy Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. the Approval in Principle (AiP) for its innovative green methanol offshore production platform solution. Produced entirely offshore, the methanol is derived from renewable CO2 through DAC (Direct Air Capture) technology and green hydrogen from offshore wind power water electrolysis technology, according to RINA.



The platform will produce 0.1 MTPA of green methanol. The process synthesizes methanol from hydrogen and carbon dioxide under high temperature and pressure conditions. All methanol synthesis processes are completed on the offshore platform and electrical needs fully met by green electricity generated from offshore wind power. By using DAC technology, the CO2 is readily available. However, the system is also designed with interfaces for future access to external supplies of green or biomass-derived CO2.

