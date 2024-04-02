  The version for the print
    Tangshan port adds two large bulker berths

    The northern Chinese port of Tangshan in Hebei province is planning to build a 300,000 tonnes-class bulk cargo berth and a 300,000 tonnes-class ore berth, according to Seatrade Maritime.

    These two new berths will bring 25.6 million tons annual cargo handling capacity to the port having a construction period of thirty months.

    Tangshan port will focus on port operation business and accelerate the development to be a world-class bulk cargo handling hub, said Tangshan Port.

    In 2023, Tangshan port posted a bulk cargo throughput of 230 million tons, an increase of 10.74% year-on-year.

