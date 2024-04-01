2024 April 1 18:07

Greece to modernize the ports of Souda and Stylida

An agreement of more than 24 million euros for the implementation of critical port infrastructure projects in the port of Souda and Stylida, as well as for the conduct of a study for the modernization of the passenger fleet of the Greek coastal shipping and the reduction of its carbon footprint was signed between the Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy Christos Stylianidis, and the mandated advisor of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), Panagiotis Stampoulidis, according to Naftemporiki.

The projects are co-financed by the Recovery and Resilience Fund and are as follows:

(a) Construction of a new passenger station at the port of Souda – Intermediate phase

(b) Dredging of channel and port basin in the port of Stylida

(c) Plan to replace the passenger shipping fleet and reduce the CO2 footprint