2024 April 1 13:09

MODEC secures FEED for Shell’s Gato do Mato FPSO project in Brazil

MODEC Inc. announced that it has been successful in securing the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) system for Shell do Brasil (“Shell”) on the Gato do Mato development, offshore Brazil.

Gato do Mato FPSO will be moored at a water depth of approximately 2,000m, some 250km off the coast of Brazil. MODEC will be responsible for the design of the hull and all related topsides facilities for the FPSO, which is projected to be moored by a SOFEC Spread Mooring system. The produced stabilized crude will be stored in the FPSO tanks and the oil will be offloaded to shuttle tankers to go to market.

MODEC has previously delivered sixteen FPSOs to Brazil and has two more under construction currently. The FPSO Gato do Mato would be the second unit to be delivered directly to Shell by MODEC for operation in Brazil.