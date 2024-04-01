2024 April 1 12:57

PETRONAS starts the construction of its third FLNG facility

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PETRONAS) has commenced the construction of its groundbreaking nearshore floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

A steel cutting ceremony for the nearshore FLNG facility was held at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea. The event marked the beginning of the construction phase of the megaproject, which will become Malaysia’s first nearshore FLNG facility once in operation, said PETRONAS in a statement.



This third FLNG facility by PETRONAS is designed to produce up to two million tonnes per annum of LNG and is targeted to commence commercial operations by the second half of 2027.