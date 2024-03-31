2024 March 31 11:01

Piraeus Port revenue up 12.9% to 219.8 million euros in 2023

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) announced higher revenue and profitability for the fiscal year 2023, according to Naftemporiki.

More specifically, total revenues reached 219.8 million euros, up 12.9% or 25.2 million euros compared to 194.6 million euros in the 2022 fiscal year.

Pre-tax profits reached 96.2 million compared to 74.7 million in 2022, up 28.8%. Profits after taxes also rose significantly to 66.8 million from 52.9 million in 2022, reflecting a 26.3% increase.

Finally, the proposed dividend per share surged by 29% to 1.34 euros from 1.04 euros in 2022. The results represent the highest performances in the company’s history for both revenue and profitability, marking the third consecutive year of improvement.

In individual core activities, the cruise sector recorded a remarkable growth in 2023 in both approaches and passenger traffic. Total passenger traffic in 2023 amounted to 1,484,788 compared to 880,416 in 2022, marking a 68.6% increase. Moreover, there was a 12.4% increase in cruise ship calls, with 761 calls compared to 677 the previous year.

Homeport passengers surged by 110.4% (from 378,899 to 797,234), while 571 ships were homeported out of 760 in total. Strategic choices led to this significant growth, showcasing the company’s alignment with the pursued objectives enabling the port of Piraeus to significantly bolster the country’s position by attracting high-profile tourist flows (homeport).

The car handling sector experienced a higher-than-expected increase in domestic car demand with Imported car registrations rising by 31.4% (from 116,732 to 153,381). Cargo handling declined by 30.0%, falling from 234,238 to 163,920 units.

In the coastal shipping sector, passenger and car flows increased due to the significantly improved touristic flows, with a 7.9% rise in total passenger traffic (16,158,776 passengers compared to 14,976,394 in 2022) and a 3.8% in car traffic (2,878,422 in 2023 compared to 2,772,525 in 2022).

Ship repair sector saw a 15.8% increase in dry dock (from 133 in 2022 to 154 in 2023) and despite a 3.6% decrease in the number of ship repairs (from 280 in 2022 to 270 in 2023) revenue rose due to extended ship stays in the zone.

The three container terminals saw a 2% increase in total throughput to 5,100,920 TEUs, solidifying the port of Piraeus in the fourth position, among Europe’s top ports.