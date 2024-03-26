2024 March 26 16:57

Terntank places an order for 1+1 additional wind/ methanol-ready hybrid tanker

Terntank has placed an order for 1+1 of the next-generation oil and chemical tanker with wind-assisted propulsion and dual-fuel engine capable of operating on MGO, biofuels, and methanol. Delivery will be in Q1 2027, according to the company's release.

The 15,000 dwt vessel will be equipped with Hybrid Solution Plus innovative features, including methanol-powered engine, wind-assisted propulsion, a hybrid battery system, and on-shore power, marking a significant step towards reducing environmental impacts and advancing sustainable maritime transport.



This latest investment follows Terntank’s previous announcements of three similar dualfuel tankers scheduled for delivery in 2025, designed by Kongsberg and currently under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Yangzhou.

Leveraging insights from our nine CMJL SERIES vessels, this addition promises further CO2 emission reductions, steering us closer to our net-zero ambition with an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) well below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements. Its 14-segregation design optimises bio feedstock and finished goods transport, supporting customer sustainability goals. Capable of operating on advanced low GWP fuels like green methanol and e-methanol, this vessel is crucial to achieving our zero-emission goal by 2040.