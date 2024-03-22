2024 March 22 09:17

Manta Marine Technologies signs 400th contract for FuelOpt

Manta Marine Technologies (MMT) has secured its fourth hundredth vessel contract for its industry-leading automated propulsion optimization technology system, FuelOpt, according to the company's release. The latest contract is subscription-based and was signed in February 2024 between MMT and J.J. Ugland for an installation onboard their 60,000 DWT bulk carrier, the M.V. Jorita.



FuelOpt allows vessels to achieve steady and predictable shaft power, removing costly variations caused by human operational factors and freeing crew up to focus on other essential tasks. Once the crew enters the desired setpoints and activates the system from the intuitive bridge panel, the system dynamically controls the propulsion output, ensuring that power is always optimised based on the settings defined and changing environmental conditions.

FuelOpt can be utilised on vessels using conventional or alternative fuels, making it a safe choice for ship owners looking to futureproof their investment. The system also integrates easily and assists with fuel and emissions reporting, and can be utilised alongside AI-technologies for routing. For vessels utilising hybrid propulsion technologies, such as wind assisted propulsion, the automated propulsion optimisation system assists the vessel in dynamically maintaining a target state, automating adjustments to account for changes in surrounding conditions while consuming minimal fuel.

The system easily operates onboard vessels with fixed pitch propellers (FPP) — such as the M.V. Jorita — as well as onboard vessels with controllable pitch propellers (CPP) to provide the greatest amount of thrust with the least expenditure of power.

Independent testing has confirmed that FuelOpt can provide fuel savings of up to 10% and over, making the most of every drop of fuel a vessel uses — a key consideration for operators as fuel costs continue to rise. The maximised and efficient use of fuel also assists operators stay in line with increasingly stringent emissions reductions regulations like the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).



