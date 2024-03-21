2024 March 21 18:05

Euroports and BlueFloat Energy form partnership

Euroports, a leader in offshore wind port operations, and BlueFloat Energy, a leading offshore wind developer with a pipeline of over 34 GW of planned capacity globally have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to the company's release. The aim is to advance cooperation in ports infrastructure and supply chain for the delivery of offshore wind in Europe. This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward in building capabilities and infrastructure critical to establish an offshore wind energy sector.

Euroports has a reputation as a premier offshore wind port operator. It plays an indispensable role in the logistics and infrastructure framework essential for the thriving wind turbine industry. With a comprehensive assessment of over 150 ports across the globe and ongoing discussions with a number of Port Authorities, BlueFloat Energy has developed a unique understanding of ports infrastructure requirements and challenges for the successful delivery of floating wind projects.