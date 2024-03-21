2024 March 21 17:15

Euroports and Port of Hanko Ltd have signed a Letter of Intent

Euroports Group and Port of Hanko Ltd have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a unique wind hub at the Port of Hanko in Koverhar, Finland. This initiative positions the harbour, situated in the southernmost part of the country, as a central place in the offshore wind supply chain, tackling the critical issue of providing ample and dedicated space, according to the company's release.

Spanning 600 hectares of which 90 will be dedicated to port activities, Koverhar Harbour is uniquely equipped to facilitate major wind turbine projects. The partnership between Euroports and the port signals a significant investment in renewable energy infrastructure, setting the stage for Koverhar to become a pivotal network hub across the whole Baltic Sea region.

The initiative is looking beyond the logistical challenges. It aspires to cultivate an entire green ecosystem within its considerable back-land area. Euroports’ deep, long-standing experience as a terminal operator, associated with a strong track record in both onshore and offshore wind industry, allows our teams to handle the full value chain, including freight forwarding through our subsidiary Manuport Logistics.





