  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 21 15:09

    MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 12, 2024

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Over the 12th week, the MABUX global bunker indices showed a sustained uptrend. The 380 HSFO index rose by 11.49 USD: from 536.18 USD/MT last week to 547.67 USD/MT. Similarly, the VLSFO index increased by 15.95 USD (693.06 USD/MT versus 677.11 USD/MT last week), nearing the 700 USD mark. Meanwhile, the MGO index added 18.91 USD (from 895.24 USD/MT last week to 914.15 USD/MT), breaking through the 900 USD mark. At the time of writing, there was no clear trend in the market.

    Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO – demonstrated moderate growth, increasing by $4.46 ($145.39 vs. $140.93 last week). At the same time, the weekly average saw a $2.08 increase. Conversely, in Rotterdam, the SS Spread decreased by $5.00 (from $126.00 last week to 121.00), but the weekly average increased by $4.16. In Singapore, the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price differential dropped by $9.00 ($153.00 versus last week's $162.00) with the weekly average falling by $10.67. Overall, SS Spread still does not have a firm trend, and  we expect similar dynamics to persist next week. More information is available in the “Differentials” section of www.mabux.com.

    Wood Mackenzie reported that gas prices in Europe could plunge as low as $6.70 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) this summer, thanks to a mild winter and ample gas inventories. The report highlights a bullish start to the year, with colder weather sweeping through Europe and industrial demand maintaining its recovering trend, increasing 12% year-on-year in January and around 6% in February. As the European gas withdrawal season nears its end, inventories stood at 70.78 bcm on March 10th, marking a y/y increase of 5.61 bcm and surpassing the five-year average by 21.41 bcm. It is predicted that the end-season inventory level will exceed 68 bcm. Gas prices in Europe continue to be depressed, with the front-month Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) falling by EUR 1.955 per megawatt hour (MWh) to settle at EUR 24.93/MWh on March 11th. This represents a 53% decrease year-on-year and an 81% drop compared to two years ago, in the immediate aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel at the port of Sines (Portugal) increased moderately, reaching 679 USD/MT on March 19 (plus 45 USD compared to the previous week). Meanwhile, the price gap between LNG and traditional fossil fuel widened on March 19, with LNG holding an advantage of 242 USD compared to 221 USD the previous week. On the same day, MGO LS was quoted at 921 USD/MT in the port of Sines. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    In Week 12, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) registered the following trends in four selected ports: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, all four selected ports were in the undercharge zone. The average weekly underpricing widened by 8 points in Rotterdam but narrowed by 3 points in Singapore, 4 points in Fujairah, and 2 points in Houston. The MDI index in Fujairah remained above the $100 mark.

    Regarding the VLSFO segment, according to MDI, Rotterdam remained the only undervalued port. The average weekly ratio increased by 7 points. The other three selected ports were in the overcharge zone. Average weekly margins fell by 12 points in Singapore, 13 points in Fujairah and 7 points in Houston. The MDI index in Houston approached the 100% correlation mark between market price and the MABUX digital benchmark.

    As for the MGO LS segment, Houston remained the only overpriced port, with the average weekly margin decreasing by 8 points. The other three ports were underpriced, with the average weekly premium decreasing by 13 points in Rotterdam, 7 points in Singapore and 2 points in Fujairah. The MDI index in Rotterdam and Singapore approached the $100 mark, slightly above it.

    The overall ratio of undervalued and overvalued ports in the 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO LS segments remained unchanged during the week. The MDI index does not yet show a sustained trend.

    More information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark is available in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section of www.mabux.com.

    In Singapore, marine fuel sales surged to a total of 4,509,330 metric tonnes (mt) last month, marking an 18.8% increase from the 3,796,920 mt recorded in February 2023. However, this figure represented an 8.1% decline from January's sales of 4,906,100 mt. Notably, very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) sales hit 2,554,600 mt, the lowest monthly total in three months. Similarly, high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) sales reached 1,601,000 mt, the lowest figure since November. Sales of low sulphur marine gasoil slipped slightly to 296,800 mt, down 0.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 6.4% month-on-month (m-o-m). Bio-blended VLSFO sales plummeted to 15,600 mt in February, marking a 65.6% decrease from January and the lowest monthly total in 2023 for this fuel grade. Notably, VLSFO was the sole fuel grade to register bio-blended sales last month. Singapore witnessed a robust month for marine LNG volumes, with sales reaching 26,900 mt in February, a staggering 158.7% increase from January. This figure accounted for nearly a quarter of the total marine LNG sales (110,900 mt) registered in 2023. Overall, during the initial two months of the year, global bunker hub sales, including non-conventional fuels, amounted to 9,415,430 mt, marking a 15.2% increase from the 8,175,250 mt recorded in the same period in 2023.

    We expect global bunker indices to continue trending upward next week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 21

18:05 Euroports and BlueFloat Energy form partnership
17:15 Euroports and Port of Hanko Ltd have signed a Letter of Intent
16:55 Chart Industries and GasLog partner on large scale liquid hydrogen deployment
16:15 Rem Offshore orders vessel from Myklebust Verft
15:44 The German Federal Government accepts joint responsibility for ports
15:24 JX, NYK, and KNCC jointly study optimization of CO2 liquefaction and storage process
15:09 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 12, 2024
14:35 Sustainable shipping fuels can reach cost parity with fossil fuels by 2035 with decisive policy, says new Wartsila report
14:13 Norwegian Electric Systems to equip Lavik-Oppedal ferries
13:43 Cheoy Lee Shipyards delivers RAmparts 3200-CL tug to Mongla Port Authority, Bangladesh
13:21 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding completes the delivery of LNG-specific limestone carrier
12:31 IMO on track to adopt mid-term measures to cut emissions from ships
12:11 Freight traffic at Valenciaport grows by 10% in Jan-Feb 2024
11:41 Euronav announces dividend proposal and further fleet optimisation and growth
11:13 Capital Product Partners announces the sale of three 10,000 TEU container vessels
10:51 Scorpio Tankers announces agreements to sell two MR product tankers
10:35 GTT receives new order from HD KSOE for the tank design of three new vessels
09:58 Liquid Wind, Umea Energy and Wasaline sign Letter of Intent for the supply of eMethanol

2024 March 20

18:05 Marlink delivers future-proof hybrid network solution onboard Exploris One
17:45 Ten organisations unite to combat illegal wildlife trafficking in global supply chains
17:35 Green Ships Invest and Amogy sign contract for ammonia energy solution
16:34 S.Korean tanker capsizes off Japan, 8 crew members dead
16:23 SFL Corporation announces acquisition of three newbuild LR2 product tankers in combination with long term charters
15:56 Bollinger Shipyards delivers USCGC David Duren to U.S. Coast Guard
15:32 Ascenz Marorka becomes an Associate Member of BIMCO
14:45 DFDS extends and deepens collaboration with Nowhere Networks
14:23 The UK Government advances the Future Port Talbot project to the Primary List phase of the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme
13:52 KSAT acquires a 70 percent majority stake in VAKE
13:26 MAN Energy Solutions lands major compressor order for FPSO vessel
12:43 Hapag-Lloyd publishes Sustainability Report 2023
12:21 thyssenkrupp and Carlyle evaluate cooperation on the planned separation of the marine business
12:15 LNGCON 2024: a platform for progress in the evolving energy landscape
11:48 APM Terminals and HHIT enter a strategic collaboration on port automation and green logistics in Vietnam
11:24 Master Boat Builders delivers tug Tortuga to Seaside LNG
10:58 DNV helps Moss Maritime to reduce floating solar design risks
10:22 IMO urged to create new Arctic areas free from shipping pollution
09:58 DNV and Ocean Sovereign sign agreement to comply with French regulations for the deployment of “fish farming superyacht” Ocean Ark

2024 March 19

18:04 Ports of Southampton and Singapore explore green transport cooperation
17:41 13% of world seaborne trade under attack from Houthis and Somali pirates
17:25 New study unveils low port readiness to the adoption of onboard CO2 capture solutions
16:45 TotalEnergies partners with major international companies to support e-NG development
16:15 Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG announces LNG offtake agreement with Gunvor Group
15:46 Fincantieri and Saipem sign collaboration in the subsea domain
15:22 Seatrium partners with TenneT and GE Vernova for third offshore wind project in the Netherlands
14:52 Var Energi ASA and Var Energi Norge AS agree a joint merger plan
14:12 TECO 2030 receives AIP from DNV for onboard compressed hydrogen fuel systems
13:42 ESL Shipping to sell its Supramax vessels
13:22 Ocean Network Express finalises European Union Allowances transaction with BNP Paribas
12:41 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement provides operational support and cost savings for Korean container vessels
12:10 MOL, Idemitsu, HIF team up to develop e-fuel/e-methanol supply chain
11:42 MAN CEON digital platform receives Cyber Security Product Design Assessment certification from ABS
11:23 “K” Lline begins participating in joint study on liquefied CO2 marine transportation
10:48 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 60% in Feb 2024
10:24 PortXL signs a partnership agreement with MINDbase
09:47 IMO to open regional office in Fiji to serve the Pacific

2024 March 18

18:13 Brunvoll propulsion chosen for ESVAGT's growing fleet of SOVs
17:42 ADNOC signs second long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG Project
17:37 Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard holds launching ceremony for CMAL's MV Isle of Islay
17:24 Fortescue successfully conducts world’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel in a dual-fueled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore
17:02 APL updates on European Union’s Import Control System 2
16:03 MED Marine contracted to build MED-A2575 series tug for SVS Maritime
15:31 Hanwha Ocean and BV join hands to develop a 270K LNG carrier
15:17 HD Korea Shipbuilding awarded contracts for three VLACs
14:18 Port of Skagen and Stillstrom partner to decarbonise anchorage zone with offshore charging solutions
13:22 Sanmar delivers 6th battery electric power tugboat to Norwegian operator
13:16 COSCO SHIPPING Lines announces the launch of OCEAN Alliance DAY 8 product this year
12:21 Dutch offshore wind farm approved by LR
11:39 ClassNK awards first-ever notation for improvements in living and working environment to Fuyo Kaiun's bulk carrier "ELETTRA"
11:31 Davie strengthens Québec’s shipbuilding industry by supporting the reorientation of AFCDC
10:44 Storylines and Brodosplit shipyard renew ship building contract to construct private residence ship