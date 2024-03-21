2024 March 21 13:43

Cheoy Lee Shipyards delivers RAmparts 3200-CL tug to Mongla Port Authority, Bangladesh

With the successful delivery of the M.T. Joymoni to Mongla Port Authority, Bangladesh, Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd. has reached a significant milestone, according to Robert Allan's release. This latest tug is the 50th RAmparts 3200-CL to be completed, and it represents more than a decade of evolution and refinement in tug design. There are vessels operating for clients such as Svitzer, Boluda, SAAM, PSA, KOTUG, and Ocean Sparkle/Adani. The RAmparts 3200-CL is operating in regions all over the world, including Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Middle East, North and South America.

The RAmparts 3200-CL was designed by Robert Allan Ltd. in 2008 exclusively for Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., with the first tug, Ocean Pioneer, delivered to Ocean Sparkle in India in 2011. Based on the popular RAmparts series, the hull form was developed to provide a high performance, multi-function tug in a shallow draft configuration, with bollard pull of up to 85 tonnes.

Over the years, there have been some significant changes to rules and regulations that have required updates to the design. These include IMO MLC Crew accommodation requirements, supporting structure in way of towing systems, and towing stability criteria, etc. The RAmparts 3200-CL design has been kept current and is compliant with all these new standards, and with 50 vessels in service, owners can be confident of the tug’s suitability for many operating scenarios.

The carefully developed design has shown its flexibility to suit operators’ preferences. Harbour service, terminal towage, escorting and offshore support can all be performed comfortably by this exceptional tug. All major engine manufacturers, Z-drive suppliers, deck machinery makers, etc. can be fitted, allowing full customization for every owner’s needs.