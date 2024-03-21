2024 March 21 13:21

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding completes the delivery of LNG-specific limestone carrier

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. has delivered its first LNG-Specific Limestone Carrier on March 19. The vessel is the replacement vessel of “Shimokita Maru,” a limestone carrier owned by NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. It is installed with a hybrid propulsion system that combines an LNG-Specific-Gas engine and batteries manufactured by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. This vessel is LNG-Specific Limestone Carrier that enables zero-emission operation when entering and leaving port, according to the company's release.

The vessel is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system that is combination of an LNG-Specific-Gas engine and batteries without compromising the loading and unloading performance of conventional vessels, due to the ingenious shape of the cargo holds. In addition, the vessel takes measures against limestone dust, vibration control and installing unit lavatories in all cabins to improve safety and the onboard environment, offers a comfortable living space that partially incorporates TSUNEISHI’s original concept, NEXT STYLE.

By using LNG fuel, CO2 emissions are reduced by approximately 24% compared to conventional heavy oil-fueled vessel, and the exhaust gas does not contain SOx. In addition, this LNG tanks are used 7% nickel steel plate developed by Nippon Steel Corporation for the first time as a marine tank, which have the same performance as conventional 9% nickel steel plates while reducing the amount of nickel used.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING engages in shipbuilding and repairs, and is the anchor company of the TSUNEISHI Group, which conducts business mainly in the shipbuilding industry and maritime transport. With manufacturing bases in Japan, Philippines, and China, the company builds bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers, etc.