2024 March 20 13:26

MAN Energy Solutions lands major compressor order for FPSO vessel

Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd., a MODEC Group company, has commissioned MAN Energy Solutions with the delivery of eleven RB-type compressor trains. The order’s substantial value marks it as the largest single order ever received at MAN Energy Solutions Switzerland, according to the company's release.

The compressor trains will be installed on an FPSO vessel for the Raia project, in the Campos Basin, approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Equinor, in partnership with Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras, will operate the FPSO, which is expected to produce up to 126,000 barrels of crude oil per day, and produce and export up to 16 million cubic meters of gas per day. The reservoir, located at a depth of around 2,900 meters, is estimated to contain more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The MAN compression systems, once operational, will help maintain field pressure, thereby maximizing the quantity and efficiency of gas production. First production is expected in 2028.

MAN Energy Solutions’ scope of supply for the FPSO's gas lift, injection and export application includes eleven electrically-driven centrifugal-compression trains, deployed as follows:

two trains with type RB 28-6+3 compressors as overhead units

two trains with type RB 45-4+5 compressors as low-pressure units

five trains with type RB 28-5 compressors as medium- and high-pressure units

two trains with type RB 28-8 compressors as gas injection units

The overhead and gas injection compressor units will be driven by fixed-speed electrical motors, whereas the high- and low-pressure units will be equipped with variable frequency drives. Additionally, the two medium-pressure compressor units will feature a special switch control system, enabling operators to choose between fixed speed and VFD operation according to their requirements. The delivery of the compressor trains is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.