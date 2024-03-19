2024 March 19 11:23

“K” Lline begins participating in joint study on liquefied CO2 marine transportation

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has reached an agreement with TOKYO GAS CO., LTD. (“Tokyo Gas”) regarding a joint study of liquefied carbon dioxide (CO2) marine transportation with a view towards achieving carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS), according to the company's release.

The Japanese government believes CCS to be one of the significant methods for achieving carbon neutrality and aims to enable the storage of 120 to 240 million tons of CO2 per year in 2050.

The final report of the study group for a long-term CCS roadmap suggests that the use of the promising storage potential overseas is one strong option. This requires the liquefaction of CO2 and marine transportation of the liquefied CO2 to a place suitable for CO2 storage.

The two companies will carry out a simulation of marine transportation of liquefied CO2 to storage sites in Japan and in the Asian-Pacific region for CO2 emitted in the Tokyo metropolitan area, as well as studying its economic efficiency and operations relating to the transportation of liquefied CO2 by ship.

Based on the findings of this study, both companies aim to help achieve carbon neutrality in the Tokyo region with various types of carbon management solutions including CCS.

It is expected that liquefied CO2 carriers will sequentially begin to operate in Japan and overseas in the future.