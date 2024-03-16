2024 March 16 12:13

Snam wins "A" raing in CDP's Suppliers Engagement Rating for efforts against climate change

Snam says it has once again been confirmed as the leader in the Suppliers Engagement Rating (SER) by CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) for the year 2023, securing an "A" rating, that evaluates companies for their engagement of suppliers in addressing climate change. This recognition follows the recent inclusion of the company, for the third consecutive year, in CDP's "A List" for its commitment and transparency in pursuing decarbonization and net-zero objectives.



The SER evaluates companies based on their responses to four key areas of the CDP climate questionnaire: governance, objectives, ambition, Scope 3 emissions management thanks to supply chain involvement, rewarding those that have excelled across the entire value chain in adopting sustainable practices with minimal environmental impact, thereby playing an important role in the transition to a sustainable net-zero emissions economy.



This result adds to the outcomes of the "Call4Partner - Sustainable Supply Chain," launched in May 2023 during the Supplier Convention "Safety, Sustainability, and Efficiency. Together, We Can.", with over 45 projects presented and the involvement of more than 86 partners.



The Call was open to all supply chain actors and completely reflects the company's commitment to improve its sustainability positioning leveraging innovation, sharing initiatives and specific solutions for meeting decarbonisation ambitions.



There are 159 shared sustainable initiatives that find application in the areas of circular economy, sustainable mobility, product lifecycle, and energy efficiency; numbers that represent the relevance for the involved partners to implement their decarbonisation initiatives, in full alignment with the defined Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the UN and with Snam's goal of achieving net zero emissions across all scopes (including Scope 3) by 2050.