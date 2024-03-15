  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 15 13:07

    To develop the Far East it makes sense to build a new shipyard in the country’s eastern regions, President Putin said

    This ambitious project will require support from the Russian Government

    It would be more appropriate to build a new shipyard in the eastern regions of Russia, including in order to create conditions for the development of the Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at a meeting with the members of the Russian government.

    “But everything is more expensive there. To make all these projects feasible, it is necessary, without any doubt, to make a decision on the cost of the manufactured products. In the European part it is cheaper, and more expensive there. This means that we are unlikely to have any other option other than the government support for this production. It would be easier to do it and cheaper in the European part. But taking into account the need to develop the Far East region, it makes more sense for us, based on the long-term interests of the Russian state, to develop these competencies in the Far East,” the Kremlin press office quoted Vladimir Putin as saying.

    Vladimir Putin has instructed Mikhail Mishustin, Russian Prime Minister, Andrei Belousov, First Deputy PM and Denis Manturov, Deputy PM, Minister of Industry and Trade to work on this issue.

    According to President Vladimir Putin, it is also necessary to return to issues related to the financial base of the United Shipbuilding Corp., to create long-term sources of financing for those programs that can be implemented in view of building a civilian fleet.

    “We will have to return to this again in the very near future. Then I ask you to work on this issue and think about it,” Vladimir Putin added.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 15

17:21 Brunvoll DP2 upgrades for more Mokster vessels
16:55 CMA CGM to suspend its calls at Port au Prince, Haiti
16:03 GEFO's LNG DF chemical tanker Tosca gets Green Award
15:19 CEVA Logistics develops new vehicle logistics business at the Port of Dunkirk
14:11 MPA: SaR operation continues for a missing crew member of the Liberia-flagged UTOPIA
13:07 To develop the Far East it makes sense to build a new shipyard in the country’s eastern regions, President Putin said
12:48 World’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel in a dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore
11:39 COSCO Shipping calls Port of Genoa, Italy with 20,000 TEU vessels on regular basis
10:03 DMC contracted to supply rudder systems for the world’s largest PCTCs

2024 March 14

18:04 Shearwater awarded seismic survey for UK carbon capture and storage project
17:15 UAE, world leaders discuss maritime corridor for aid to Gaza
16:05 Marine fuel sales at Singapore drop to a three-month low in February
15:43 World Shipping Council selects NCB for liner shipping Cargo Safety Program
15:00 ZIM reports results for 2023
14:57 DP World announces 2023 results
14:29 HaiSea unveils new operations facility for the world’s greenest tugboat fleet
13:44 DEME awards KENC with engineering and fabrication scope on multiple offshore wind installation projects
13:25 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 11, 2024
12:43 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to support optimised low-emission operations for two P&O Ferries vessels
11:35 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes up by 0.5% to 11.9 million TEU in 2023
10:51 NYK and Astomos Energy christen new dual-fuel LPG carrier
10:25 Port of Long Beach container volume up 24.1% to 674,723 TEUs in Feb 2024

2024 March 13

18:02 Lebanese, French officials float a plan to rebuild Beirut port nearly 4 years after huge explosion
17:23 Ascenz Marorka obtains type approval for cyber-security from Bureau Veritas for its digital solutions
16:58 USDOT announces $500 mln for ports available through the Port Infrastructure Development Program
15:44 RINA wins contract to create global investment plan for cruise sector
15:23 Hede International Shipping enters the Transpacific container trade
14:43 Concordia Damen wins contract to deliver a CDS2410 River Pusher to Transporte Fluviales Frey Bentos
14:13 CMA CGM Group launches its first loyalty program SEA REWARD
13:13 Cargill posts results of the six-month test period of the world’s first wind-powered ocean vessel
12:24 Rotterdam's Gate Terminal sees need for more LNG bunkering capacity at Rotterdam
11:58 MOL announces delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier CERULEAN ACE
11:24 Panama Canal announces increase in daily slots at Panamax locks
10:25 thyssenkrupp Veerhaven plans the climate-friendly pusher tug

2024 March 12

18:04 Cosco Shipping installs Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System on PCTC Cosco Tengfei
17:30 LR issues Project Certificate for CrossWind Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm
17:16 The shipping industry to need €3.7 trillion by 2050 to move towards a zero-pollution era
16:25 China Classification Society and MAN ES sign dual-fuel methanol engine agreement
15:50 Suez Canal trade cut by 50 percent in Jan-Feb 2024
15:14 MOL and Rio Tinto sign Partnership Agreement for further collaboration including decarbonization of maritime transportation
14:45 Zhoushan Xinya shipyard starts work to retrofit four container ships with methanol dual-fuel engines for Maersk
14:26 Hyundai Mipo completes South Korea’s first autonomous vessel
13:56 Port of Tallinn is looking for cooperation partners to develop the vacant areas in Muuga Harbour
12:21 Hanwha Ocean orders compressors for LNG carriers
11:41 Top 10 bunker companies see small decline in sales in 2023
11:11 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 688 bln-won order for 4 oil tankers
10:42 HD Hyundai signs an agreement with Naver for digital transformation
10:17 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 1.51% in February 2024
09:46 Сargo volumes in German ports down by 4.1% to 267.8 million tonnes in 2023

2024 March 11

18:02 Air Liquide and Vopak sign MoU to collaborate on infrastructure for ammonia import
17:04 Mawani launches the Port Community System
16:47 Hafnia celebrates delivery of fourth dual-fuel LNG ship
16:25 3M and HD Hyundai KSOE to collaborate on joint research project to help insulate liquid hydrogen storage tanks
15:52 Worley wins service contracts for Shell’s Holland hydrogen project
15:25 New report identifies 10 technology innovations that are key to unlocking 80% UK tidal energy cost reduction
14:45 World's first long-range wind conditions measurement device installed on a RORO vessel begins demonstration experiment
14:25 Port of Vancouver expects record breaking cruise season in 2024
13:12 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Smart Ship © Hub
12:42 Yang Ming to incorporate biofuel into its annual fuel consumption
11:59 Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system secures the first MoU with a Korean shipyard
11:21 OceanSTAR’s new FSO design receives Bureau Veritas Basic Design Assessment statement
10:41 Fincantieri signs contract for a new CSOV with options for two more ships
10:13 Total cost of ownership a potential barrier for methanol propulsion on passenger ships

2024 March 10

15:01 Vestas contracted to install V236-15.0 MW turbine for a project in Denmark
14:27 Gasum plans to purchase up to 800 GWh e-methane per year from Nordic Ren-Gas’s next two Power-to-Gas plants
13:34 Santos picks Australian player for work on Darwin LNG life extension project
12:18 Austal Australia delivers 19th GCPB to the Australian Department of Defence
10:03 SCHOTTEL to supply its SRPs for six new ASD tugs of the Turkish Med Marine

2024 March 9

15:06 HAV Group's subsidiary contracted to equip hybrid bulk carriers
14:11 Production start at the Mendubim solar plant