2024 March 15 13:07

To develop the Far East it makes sense to build a new shipyard in the country’s eastern regions, President Putin said

This ambitious project will require support from the Russian Government

It would be more appropriate to build a new shipyard in the eastern regions of Russia, including in order to create conditions for the development of the Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at a meeting with the members of the Russian government.



“But everything is more expensive there. To make all these projects feasible, it is necessary, without any doubt, to make a decision on the cost of the manufactured products. In the European part it is cheaper, and more expensive there. This means that we are unlikely to have any other option other than the government support for this production. It would be easier to do it and cheaper in the European part. But taking into account the need to develop the Far East region, it makes more sense for us, based on the long-term interests of the Russian state, to develop these competencies in the Far East,” the Kremlin press office quoted Vladimir Putin as saying.



Vladimir Putin has instructed Mikhail Mishustin, Russian Prime Minister, Andrei Belousov, First Deputy PM and Denis Manturov, Deputy PM, Minister of Industry and Trade to work on this issue.



According to President Vladimir Putin, it is also necessary to return to issues related to the financial base of the United Shipbuilding Corp., to create long-term sources of financing for those programs that can be implemented in view of building a civilian fleet.



“We will have to return to this again in the very near future. Then I ask you to work on this issue and think about it,” Vladimir Putin added.