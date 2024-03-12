2024 March 12 10:42

HD Hyundai signs an agreement with Naver for digital transformation

HD Hyundai Co. announced on Monday that it signed a business agreement with Naver Corp. for digital transformation (DX), cloud transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI) commercialization, according to KED Global.

The two companies plan to work together on HD Hyundai's cloud transformation, support for utilizing Naver's large language model (LLM) AI HyperCLOVA X, infrastructure enhancement for the cloud business, and promoting digital applications for HD Hyundai Marine Solution.

HD Hyundai will implement generative AI (GenAI) services by applying HyperCLOVA X to its extensive shipbuilding and maritime database of over 200 million records.

There are also plans to transition HD Hyundai's operated infrastructure to the Naver Cloud platform.

Since the second half of last year, HD Hyundai and Naver have been working on projects in the shipbuilding and shipping sectors using cloud and AI technologies, Meta Ocean Data Cloud. The two companies are about to launch to the public.

The Meta Ocean Data Cloud, based on the Naver Cloud platform, is a marine data platform that collects navigation data from ships worldwide to provide essential information to shipowners.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution plans to utilize the data collected through Meta Ocean Data Cloud to enhance its next-generation integrated smart-ship solution and advance the commercialization of the decarbonization solution Oceanwise.

It will simultaneously implement the ship's operational status at sea in the cloud and provide a one-stop shop for consultancy.

Naver's technology will be utilized to develop an AI chatbot for HD Hyundai Marine Solution's ship and engine after-sales service.



