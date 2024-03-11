2024 March 11 15:52

Worley wins service contracts for Shell’s Holland hydrogen project

Worley has been awarded a services contract for renewable hydrogen project by Shell supporting the delivery of Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen project located in the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

The contracts continue the close collaboration between Shell and Worley since late 2020, when we provided early engineering services for this project.

Under these contracts, Worley’ll provide detailed design and procurement, and construction management support services including the critical integration needed with key vendors and other assets such as offshore wind, pipelines, electrical grids and the refinery.

The 200MW electrolyzer will be powered by renewable energy from an offshore wind farm that is currently under development. Once complete, HH1 will be the largest commercial renewable hydrogen production facilities in Europe. It will produce around 60,000 kg of hydrogen per day, enough to keep 2,300 hydrogen trucks rolling.



The renewable hydrogen produced will initially be used at Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam to partially decarbonize the production of fossil fuels and support the industrial use of hydrogen in the heavy transportation industry.