2024 March 9 11:54

Port Houston Project 11 reaches important milestone

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met for its monthly meeting last week. During the meeting, Chairman Ric Campo highlighted a $136 million contract award on the Port Commission’s agenda for segment 1C of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11, Dredging Today reported.



Callan Marine Ltd., the newly awarded segment 1C contractor, will use its recently christened 32-inch cutter suction dredge, the General Arnold, considered the newest, largest, and most environmentally friendly cutter suction dredge in the U.S. fleet for the undertaking.



“The award to Callan Marine Ltd. marks Port Houston’s final Project 11 dredge contract, and its work will complete the channel reach through Galveston Bay underscoring the commission’s dedication to strategic infrastructure development for the betterment of the safety and efficiency of the channel,” said the Authority.



The remaining Project 11 segments will be carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.