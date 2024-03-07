2024 March 7 15:04

MITSUI performs world-first hydrogen test

MAN Energy Solutions’ licensee, MITSUI E&S Co. Ltd., has successfully tested a 50-bore MAN B&W two-stroke engine up to 100% load at its Tamano facility while running on hydrogen, a world-first for the maritime industry, according to the company's release.

In collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions, MITSUI converted one of the four cylinders of an MAN B&W ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine to hydrogen operation. The hydrogen was supplied from a hydrogen gas-supply system that MITSUI developed in 2023.

Stable operation was achieved at various loads and operating conditions, including successful hydrogen combustion up to 100% load. MITSUI also confirmed greenhouse-gas emission reductions of up to 95%, with the remaining fraction originating from the pilot-fuel employed during testing.