2024 March 6 14:53

The Port of Valencia receives authorisation to put out to tender the construction of an electrical substation for 14.5 million

The Council of Ministers has authorised the tender for the construction works of a new electrical substation in the Port of València for an estimated value of 14,491,681.40 euros, according to the company's release.

Thus, with this contract, the first substation of these characteristics will be implemented in the Port of Valencia, making it possible to interconnect the power supply network of the Port Authority’s facilities with the high-voltage distribution network and, specifically, with the 132 kV voltage level.

This 132/20kv substation will guarantee optimum conditions for the supply of electrical energy to the Port of València in order to be able to meet new consumption requirements, derived from the plans to provide electrical supply to ships moored in port, which will reduce atmospheric emissions and noise pollution in the port.

The substation will enable the growing demand for electrical energy to be met in an adequate manner and in conjunction with the generation of electrical energy through renewable energies (currently solar photovoltaic). Thanks to this, it will be possible to guarantee the needs of the new energy requirements and to continue advancing on the roadmap of the Port Authority of València towards its major objective of zero emissions in 2030.

This new electricity substation is supported by the European Commission through the CEF (Connecting Europe Facility).