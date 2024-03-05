Transneft’s diesel storage tank construction kicks off in Primorsk Port
The facility construction is part of the Primorsk-Vysotsk product pipeline expansion up to 5 million tonnes a year
The construction of an additional tank is of strategic importance, as the additional storage capacity for CPPs increases the flexibility of the pipeline network, and provides more opportunities to operate during difficult periods, including storms or limited ice conditions.
Front end activities for the project began at the end of 2023. The installation of the foundation and annular concrete foundation of the tank has been completed, as well as sand filling and laying of water-repelling under the central part of the bottom. Package of works began by the end of February, on the installation of steel structures at the bottom of the tank.
Work at the site will significantly intensify in March, Alexey Gladenko, head of the Transneft Port Primorsk Construction Department said. The contractor will begin installing the steel structures of the tank, welding utility pipelines, installing foundations for buildings and structures, and will continue constructing the retaining wall of the tank’s protective fence.
The construction of the storage tank is carried out under an agreement between Transneft Port Primorsk and LUKOIL Trans LLC. The Primorsk-Vysotsk oil product pipeline of annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes began operating in 2015. The pipeline phased expansion project means gradual increase to 5 million tonnes per year. The expansion Phase 1 to 3.5 million tonnes per year was completed in 2020. The P1 included the modernization of the pumping station, the reconstruction of the system for measuring the quantity and quality of crude oil, and the connection of an additional measuring line. Engineering studies for the next phase of expansion began in 2021, including those related to the tank construction project.
It is planned to complete the construction of the tank in 2024, so that the Primorsk-Vysotsk oil product pipeline could reach an increased operating mode as of January 2025.