2024 March 2 13:41

Port of LA awards $1.5M in community investment grants for FY2023/24

37 local NPOs funded to support maritime workforce development, youth education, environmental programs and LA waterfront projects



The Port of Los Angeles has announced 37 local non-profit organizations will receive $1.5 million in funding under the Port’s Community Investment Grant Program for FY 2023/24. Selected from among 65 proposers, the grant recipients will undertake projects and programs focused on the environment and sustainability, maritime industry education and job creation, and the LA Waterfront, the port authority said in its news release.



“Congratulations to this year’s grantees, who play such an important role in helping to improve the quality of life for residents and youth in our local Port communities,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We are proud to be able to support all they do to keep the Los Angeles Harbor area strong and resilient.”



This year’s grants were awarded in two categories – large (over $100,000) and general (under $100,000). Grants are funded through Port shipping fees and leasing revenues––not taxpayer funded.



Recipients in the large grant category included the Boys & Girls Club of Los Angeles Harbor for its Wilmington Port Ocean and Land Awareness (POLA) program; EXP for next-generation workforce development and education programs; and Los Angeles Maritime Institute for its TopSail experiential education sailing program for at-risk youth. The latter two grantees were previously announced by the Port in November 2023.



Since the program began in 2014, the Port has awarded more than $10.8 million in grants.