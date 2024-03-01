2024 March 1 12:21

Ankara’s Port Başkent OIZ Eti Logistics Ankara Intermodal Terminal starts operations

In the first phase of Ankara’s Port Başkent OIZ Eti Logistics Ankara Intermodal Terminal, with a capacity of 500,000 TEUs for containers and 20,000,000 tons for dry bulk, a railway connection and a 700-meter platform were opened, and the first train operation was successfully carried out at the terminal.

This terminal, which plays a significant role in Turkish trade, accelerates the integration of Ankara-based companies into global trade networks by connecting Anatolia to Turkish marine terminals within 24 hours.