2024 February 29 11:30

Port Houston container volumes up 4% to 332,961 TEUs in Jan 2024

Port Houston has had a great start to the year as its total container volumes have exceeded any other January on record at its facilities, according to the company's release.

In the first month of this year, total container volumes reached 332,961 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), which is a 4% increase compared to the same month last year.

In fact, container imports increased by 3% in January to 154,493 TEUs, which were driven primarily by strong imports from China in advance of the Lunar New Year. Loaded export volumes also soared, up 9% from the same period last year and totaling 124,137 TEUs. This set a new Port Houston record for loaded exports in January.

Port Houston's multipurpose facilities, steel volumes declined by 46% in January compared to the same month last year. Total tonnage across all of Port Houston’s terminals declined by 6% in January, totaling 4,187,541 tons.

Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S.