2024 February 29 09:47

DeepOcean to inspect pipelines for Equinor

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by Equinor to deliver pipeline inspection and survey scopes on the operator’s pipelines in the North Sea, according to the company's release.

In addition to its extensive infield pipeline networks, Equinor also has operational responsibility for the world's most extensive subsea pipeline system for transportation of gas.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes pipeline inspections, seabed mapping, and ad-hoc pipeline survey and light construction work. The agreement is valid for 2024.

The latest contract is an additional award under DeepOcean’s frame agreement with Equinor for the provision of offshore survey services. DeepOcean has not disclosed the value of the new contract.

The Superior Survey ROV provides unmatched ROV survey performance. Its hydrodynamic shape, power and modular design provides excellent operational versatility and data quality. The ROV is equipped with the latest navigation and sensor system technologies. Seamless integration with the ROV control system ensures stable and precise ROV flying capabilities, which translates to cost-effective, high-quality inspection and survey deliveries.

DeepOcean will manage the contract delivery out of its office in Haugesund, Norway, supported by the company’s operation in Aberdeen, UK.



DeepOcean is an ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources, offering survey, engineering, project management, installation, maintenance, and recycling services for oil and gas, offshore renewables, deep sea minerals, and other ocean services.

DeepOcean is owned by Triton, a leading European mid-market sector-specialist investor. As an active owner, Triton supports its portfolio companies to reach their full potential and works closely with DeepOcean to drive value creation. Founded in 1997, Triton invests in businesses that provide important goods and services in the Business Services, Industrial Tech, Healthcare, and Consumer sectors.