2024 February 27 16:47

FSRU reaches NFE’s Barcarena LNG terminal in Brazil

U.S. energy infrastructure company New Fortress Energy (NFE) has welcomed the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Energos, according to Offshore Energy. NFE announced the arrival of Energos Celsius on February 23, 2024.

The 160,000 cubic meter Energos Celsius departed Seatrium’s shipyard in Singapore in December 2023 after the conversion work. The unit has a nominal regasification capacity of 750 – 1,000 million standard cubic feet per day.

The FSRU will be a part of NFE’s LNG terminal development at Barcarena, which includes a long-term gas contract to supply Norsk Hydro at the Alunorte alumina refinery, a 630 MW gas-to-power project under construction by NFE and further power and fuel expansion projects in the region.

The Barcarena LNG import terminal is said to be the first LNG import facility in the state of Pará and the Northern region of Brazil.

In November 2023, NFE executed definitive agreements to fund up to $575 million in asset-based financing to complete the construction of its 630 MW Barcarena power plant.

According to NFE, the plant, located adjacent to its LNG import terminal, is on track to commence operations in the third quarter of 2025 under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with several electricity distribution companies in Brazil.