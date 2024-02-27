2024 February 27 15:54

Piraeus Port Authority and Guangzhou Port Group sign MoU

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) S.A. signed a cooperation agreement with one of the 10 largest commercial ports in the world, the port of Guangzhou in China, according to Naftemporiki.



Based on the memorandum, the competent operating and management bodies of the two ports agreed to strengthen their cooperation, establishing a long-term partnership, which looks forward to the challenges and opportunities of the present and especially the future. In addition, the two parties agreed to intensify joint efforts to implement investments related to their transformation and development into green ports as well as searching new low carbon emission solutions.

Finally, the two sides will cooperate intensively in the field of digitization and automation of ports, committing to the continuous exchange of know-how and new technologies.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of cooperation was attended by the mayors of Piraeus and Guangzhou, Yiannis Moralis and Sun Zhiyang, as well as the Chinese ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng.