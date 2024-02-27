  The version for the print
  • 2024 February 27 13:02

    HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $267.8 mln order for 2 car carriers

    Major Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said Tuesday it has clinched a 356.3 billion-won ($267.8 million) order to build two car carriers for a shipper in the Middle East, according to Yonhap.

    Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the pure car and truck carriers at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by May 2028.

    So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to build 50 vessels worth $6.34 billion, or 47% of its yearly target of $13.5 billion.

    The ships include six liquefied natural gas carriers, 17 petrochemical carriers, 19 liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia carriers, and two oil tankers.

    HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing — HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

