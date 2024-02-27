2024 February 27 10:52

Port of Oakland container volume up in January 2024

The Port of Oakland announced a continued rise in container volume for January. In January 2024, the Port recorded an 8.2% increase in full imports with a throughput of 72,081 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), up from 66,637 TEUs in the same month the previous year. Full exports also rise by 9.3% to 62,596 TEUs, in comparison to 57,279 TEUs in January 2023.

The uptick in export volume was linked to the continued demand in Asia for U.S. agricultural products, indicating a reciprocal trading relationship that benefits a wide array of industries.



Despite the positive growth in filled containers, the Port saw a decline in the movement of empty containers. Empty imports fell slightly by 1.1%, from 17,299 TEUs in January 2023 to 17,117 TEUs in January 2024. Empty exports experienced a 24.5% decrease, down from 38,014 TEUs in the previous year to 28,694 TEUs.

The Port of Oakland oversees Oakland International Airport, the Oakland Seaport and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility.



