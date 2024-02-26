  The version for the print
  2024 February 26 17:32

    HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$1.08 bln order for LNG ships

    HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE) said Monday it has received a 1.43 trillion-won (US$1.08 billion) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order from the Oceania region, according to Yonhap.

    Four LNG ships will be built at the shipyard of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. in Yeongam, 308 kilometers south of Seoul, for delivery by January 2028, HD KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

    The company didn't identify the name of the shipper.

    HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has HD KSOE as a subholding company under its wing.

    With this latest order, the country's leading shipbuilder has achieved 44.3 percent, or $5.98 billion, of its annual order target of $13.5 billion for the year, the statement said.

