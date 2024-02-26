2024 February 26 13:22

Germany's Mukran LNG terminal starts trial operations

The floating LNG terminal located at the port of Mukran has kicked off its trial operations, as announced by Deutsche ReGas, the terminal's operator. This trial phase, which commenced following approval from relevant authorities, marks a pivotal step in Germany's efforts to enhance its energy security, particularly in light of the ongoing global geopolitical tensions affecting energy supplies.



The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) named Energos Power, a vital component of the Mukran LNG terminal, arrived and was docked at berth 12 of the Mukran port on February 24. The vessel, which is loaded with liquid gas sourced from Norway, is now undergoing comprehensive testing of both land-based and maritime systems to ensure operational readiness.



Energos Power represents the first of two FSRUs planned for deployment at the Mukran terminal. Deutsche ReGas has disclosed that the second vessel, named Neptune, is currently positioned at the Lubmin port. It is scheduled to depart Lubmin in spring and expected to start its operations at Mukran terminal in the summer, further bolstering the terminal's capacity.



Once fully operational, the Mukran LNG terminal is projected to supply up to 13.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas into Germany's extensive long-distance gas pipeline network annually.



The Energos Power vessel was subchartered to Deutsche ReGas following its acquisition earlier this year by Energos Infrastructure from Dynagas, a renowned LNG maritime transportation entity.