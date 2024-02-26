2024 February 26 11:48

QatarEnergy to boost global LNG production with new North Field West project

QatarEnergy announced its plans to launch the "North Field West" project, aimed at increasing Qatar's LNG production capacity to 142 million tons per annum (MTPA) by the end of 2030, according to the company's release.



The move represents an attempt by Qatar to expand its LNG production by nearly 85% from its current levels. This expansion is based on the discovery that the productive layers of Qatar’s North Field extend further west than previously known, allowing for the development of significant additional gas quantities. These findings have led to the estimate that the state of Qatar’s gas reserves have surged from 1,760 to over 2,000 trillion cubic feet.



The announcement also highlighted the increase in reserves, with gas reserves boosted by 240 trillion cubic feet, and condensates reserves from 70 to more than 80 billion barrels. This expansion also brings significant increases in liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, and helium quantities.





