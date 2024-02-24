2024 February 24 15:17

CMA CGM announces RRI03 from North Europe & the Mediterranean to/via USA, Canada & Mexico

CMA CGM in its media release announced the following Rate Restoration Initiative 3 (RRI03) for cargo from North European & Mediterranean ports of load to US East Coast, US Gulf Coast, US West Coast, Canada and Mexico ports of discharge and all inland destinations reached via said ports effective April 1st, 2024.



Rate Restoration Initiative 3 (RRI03)

Effective April 1st, 2024, unless otherwise specified, a Rate Resotration Initiative 3 (RRI03) will apply to tariff or service contract rates for all cargo moving under the scope of this tariff.



To: US East Coast

USD 300 per 20' / USD 600 per 40'



From: Mediterranean ports including Malta, Italy, Spain (Algeciras, Valencia, Barcelona, Sagunto), Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco excluding Egypt

To: US Gulf & Mexico East Coast

USD 300 per 20' / USD 600 per 40'



From: Mediterranean ports including Malta, Italy, Spain (Algeciras, Valencia, Barcelona, Sagunto), Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco excluding Egypt

To: US East Coast & Gulf, Mexico East Coast, Canada East Coast

USD 600 per 40' RF



From: Mediterranean ports including Malta, Italy, Spain (Algeciras, Valencia, Barcelona, Sagunto), Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco excluding Egypt



To: US West Coast

Not Applicable