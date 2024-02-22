2024 February 22 16:14

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures 172.4 bln-won order for two LPG carriers

South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. has successfully clinched a 172.4 billion-won (US$129 million) contract to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers for an esteemed Asian shipping company.



The renowned Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a key unit under HD Korea Shipbuilding, will start the construction of the vessels at its shipyard in Ulsan. The delivery of the LPG carriers to the undisclosed shipping firm is slated to be completed by October 2026.



HD Korea Shipbuilding continues its winning streak in 2024, with a total of 42 vessels' orders worth $4.9 billion secured so far, accounting for 36.3% of its annual target of $13.5 billion. These orders encompass a diverse range of carriers, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemical, LPG, ammonia carriers, and oil tankers.



HD Korea Shipbuilding oversees three shipbuilding entities in South Korea, namely HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.