2024 February 21 14:11

BYD to expand fleet with seven new car carriers by 2025

Chinese automotive giant BYD plans to introduce seven new car carriers by 2025 to cater to the escalating demand for exports.



BYD's inaugural car carrier commenced operations in January this year, serving the China-Europe trade routes. This 7,000 CEU (car equivalent unit) vessel, constructed by CIMC Raffles and chartered to BYD by Zodiac Maritime, signifies a significant step in BYD's maritime ventures.



BYD has placed orders for four 9,400 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carriers from shipyards under China Merchants Group, slated for delivery starting in 2025.

In 2023, BYD achieved remarkable success in the sale of new-energy vehicles, predominantly battery-powered, surpassing 3 million units—a remarkable growth of over 60% from the previous year.





