ROVOP partners with Boskalis to deliver integrated subsea solutions throughout the energy industry

ROVOP, a global supplier of ROV services and the Aberdeen based Boskalis subsidiary Subsea Services, a leading subsea provider of IRM, Construction and Decommissioning services, announced a global partnership.

The partnership provides five diving support vessels (DSV) and one construction support vessel (CSV) of the Boskalis fleet, with dedicated ROV services to maximise service delivery, efficiency, flexibility and capability, according to the company's release.

The partnership will see the placement of 7 ROVOP ROV systems across these DSVs and CSV for a minimum 3-year period on an international basis. ROVOP will also mobilise additional ROV systems on an ad hoc basis as required.

ROVOP’s diverse fleet of vehicles allows for varying configurations onboard the Boskalis Subsea Services fleet depending on the end client requirements. This partnership is an extension of an existing relationship, which sees significant cooperation between both companies both on and offshore.