2024 February 20 12:43

RINA approves performance prediction software for wind-assisted ships

The Pelican performance prediction software, developed by Blue Wasp Marine, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the international classification society RINA. This marks the first instance such software, designed to enhance the efficiency of wind-assisted ships, has gained class recognition, according to the company's release.



With the global push for greener shipping solutions, Pelican's ability to accurately predict fuel consumption and emissions reduction is poised to make a substantial impact on the industry's environmental footprint.



Blue Wasp Marine is dedicated to wind-assisted propulsion as a decarbonization solution for the maritime industry. Based on over a decade of PhD research, Blue Wasp has developed Pelican, a unique simulation tool that offers rapid, reliable performance predictions. With its highly flexible and customisable character, Pelican informs correct decision making and ensures the best results in wind-assisted propulsion.



With a global network of over 5,600 professionals, RINA specialises in testing, inspection, certification, and engineering solutions across a wide

range of markets, including Marine, Energy and Mobility, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Space and Defence, and Industry 4.0.