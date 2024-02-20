2024 February 20 10:55

Forth Ports orders two new pilot boats

Forth Ports, the UK's third-largest port group, announced a significant enhancement to its marine operations with the placement of an order for two new pilot boats, according to the company's release. These vessels destined to join the fleet serving the Rivers Forth and Tay.

Built by Holyhead Marine and designed by Camarc Design in Scotland, these 16.6-meter-long boats represent the forefront of pilot boat technology with their advanced hull design and engine efficiency. The engines are prepared for future adaptation to HVO fuel, promising up to a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions.



As the statutory river authority, Forth Ports' marine team covers an extensive area of 280 square miles of navigable waters. These vessels are tasked with transporting maritime pilots—who possess specialized local knowledge and ship-handling skills—to and from ships.





