2024 February 19 18:06

SafeΒulkers adds two more carriers

In a strategic move that is seen strengthening the Cypriot flag, SafeΒulkers Inc, a prominent shipping company, has added two state-of-the-art vessels to its fleet, according to Kathimerini.

The newly constructed bulk carriers, MV Ammoxostos and MV Kerynia, built in Japan, were unveiled at a naming ceremony in January at the Oshima Shipbuilding shipyard.



MV Ammoxostos and MV Kerynia are the latest acquisitions under the company’s comprehensive program aimed at its vessels’ technical and environmental upgrading.