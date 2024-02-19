2024 February 19 17:23

Valenciaport container traffic up 11% to 388,366 TEU in Jan 2023

Data from the Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of València (PAV) for January show that the volume of tonnes entering and leaving the Valencian terminals has grown by 5.11% compared to the same month in 2023, exceeding six million (6,063,224 tonnes in total). Containers follow the same upward trend and the volume of TEU’s that have entered and left the Valencian terminals has grown by +10.93% (a total of 388,366 containers) increasing the traffic of both full and empty containers.

This is detailed in the Statistical Bulletin of the PAV for the month of January, which shows that in the first month of the year the Valencian docks have handled more traffic corresponding to the iron and steel sector (+3.80%) and the fertiliser sector (+20.72). On the other hand, the bulletin reflects a decrease in the energy sector (-40.48%) while the rest of the sectors remain at very similar figures to those of January 2023.

These data are broken down into increases in full container traffic of +9.15% and empty container traffic of +16.81%. Transit TEU management has grown by +24.63%. Regarding rail transport, the number of containers transported by train in January increased by +0.74% (compared to the same month of the previous year) and, if the total number of goods entering and leaving the Valencian docks is taken into account, the percentage that moved by rail is 8.47%.

The Bulletin also shows that ro-ro traffic (maritime ro-ro services) remains stable with a growth of +0.8%. Passengers increased by 40.01%, adding up to 72,971 people who entered and left València on regular lines with the Balearic Islands and Algeria or on cruises.



Traffics with the Far East area grew again and the number of TEU’s handled during the last month reached 63,038 (+37.39% compared to January 2023). China continues to be Valenciaport’s main trading partner with the management of 48,936 containers, followed by the United States with 23,646; although the countries that have grown most in their traffic with Valencia were Saudi Arabia (+123.71%), Egypt (+122.71%) and Belgium (+109.95%), due to the increase in transhipment traffic at the Valencian docks, mainly originating in Asia and destined for other Mediterranean ports. Focusing on traffic by country in terms of tonnage, China (574,444 tonnes) overtook Italy (533,982), which became Valenciaport’s second largest trading partner. This change in trend is due to the 240.82% increase in containers in transit from this Asian country.