2024 February 19 11:18

Topsoe signs an engineering agreement with Approtium to convert low-carbon ammonia into hydrogen using its H2RETAKETM technology

Topsoe, a global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies, has signed an engineering agreement with Approtium, a leading South Korean industrial supplier of hydrogen, to deliver its proven ammonia cracking technology, H2RETAKETM, converting low-carbon ammonia, also referred to as blue ammonia, back into hydrogen, according to the company's release.

Topsoe will deliver its technology to Approtium’s landmark project in Ulsan, South Korea. The facility is projected to produce 75,000 metric tons of hydrogen annually, which will support South Korea’s growing need for co-firing in the power generation sector. The project contributes significantly to South Korea’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with 40% in 2030 (2018 as baseline).

H2RETAKETM is Topsoe’s ammonia cracking technology, designed for the high- efficiency conversion of ammonia into high-purity hydrogen, with an energy efficiency of 96%. It produces high-quality hydrogen suitable for various industrial applications. A unique feature of H2RETAKETM is its ability to use off-gases as fuel for the endothermic reaction, enhancing its overall efficiency. It can process any commercial-grade ammonia feed source, demonstrating its adaptability in different operational contexts for hydrogen production.

Approtium, founded in 1964, is the largest domestic supplier in hydrogen and liquid CO2. Since its establishment, Approtium has continually expanded its business, establishing three different facilities in Ulsan, as well as a fourth factory in Seosan, Chungnam. Approtium currently supplies approximately 100,000 tons of hydrogen annually to a large number of industrial consumers within diverse set of sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, and semiconductors.

Topsoe is a global provider of technology and solutions for the energy transition.