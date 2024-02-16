  The version for the print
  2024 February 16 17:23

    Royal Caribbean signs agreement with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for its next Oasis Class ship

    Royal Caribbean Group has entered into an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to order a seventh Oasis Class ship for delivery to its Royal Caribbean International fleet in 2028, according to the company's release.

    This announcement follows Royal Caribbean Group’s recent introduction of three new ships including Silver Nova, Celebrity Ascent and Icon of the Seas.

    This order is contingent upon financing, which is expected to be completed later this year.

    Royal Caribbean Group is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 65 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 8 ships on order as of December 31, 2023.

