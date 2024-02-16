2024 February 16 14:42

MEO Group partners with Ascenz Marorka to equip crew boat with EFMS solution

Singapore-based MEO Group is set to revolutionize its fleet operations with the integration of Cat Remote Fleet Vision (RFV) and Ascenz Marorka's fuel monitoring system (EFMS) into its latest crew boat, to be constructed at Penguin Shipyard. This collaboration will be the world's first vessel to incorporate both technologies seamlessly, according to the company's release.

Cat RFV, facilitated by authorized Cat dealer Tractors Singapore, will provide real-time monitoring of the vessel's main and auxiliary engines, allowing MEO Group's onshore team to track recommended maintenance and address potential issues promptly. The integration with Ascenz Marorka's EFMS will further enhance operational efficiency by enabling remote monitoring of fuel levels and consumption.