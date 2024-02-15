2024 February 15 17:06

IMO Secretary-General discusses key maritime issues with European Union

In a series of meetings held in Brussels, Belgium, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez addressed crucial maritime concerns with representatives from the European Union, according to IMO's release. Among the discussions, Mr. Dominguez met with Belgium's Director General for Shipping, Mr. Peter Claeyssens, focusing on the situation in the Red Sea. Emphasizing the protection of seafarers, freedom of navigation, and de-escalation in the region were key priorities.

Meetings with Ms. Magda Kopczynska, Director General of DG MOVE at the European Commission, centered on implementing the 2023 IMO Strategy to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Shipping. Safety and security issues were also on the agenda, along with preparations for the entry into force of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships in June 2025.

Mr. Dominguez expressed gratitude to the European Commission and the EU for their continuous financial support to IMO-executed projects, including the Global Maritime Technology Cooperation Centres Network (GMN) project and the EU-funded "Regional Programme for Maritime Security in the Red Sea Region".

In discussions with Members of the European Parliament, including those from the Committee on Transport and Tourism and the Committee on the Environment, Public Health, and Food Safety, the focus was on aligning European GHG reduction measures with IMO instruments. The adoption of mid-term measures by the Organization was also highlighted.