  • 2024 February 15 14:43

    Port of Los Angeles container volume increases up 18% to 855,652 TEUs in January 2024

    The Port of Los Angeles commenced the year with remarkable momentum, handling 855,652 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in January, marking the second-best January on record, according to the company's release. This robust performance were only surpassed by the pandemic-driven surge in 2022.

    January 2024 saw loaded imports reaching 441,763 TEUs, a 19% increase from the previous year, while loaded exports stood at 126,554 TEUs, marking a 23% rise. The Port processed 287,336 empty containers, reflecting a 14% increase over 2023.

    The Port of Los Angeles remains the leading container port in the United States for the 23rd consecutive year.

