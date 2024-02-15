2024 February 15 14:43

Port of Los Angeles container volume increases up 18% to 855,652 TEUs in January 2024

The Port of Los Angeles commenced the year with remarkable momentum, handling 855,652 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in January, marking the second-best January on record, according to the company's release. This robust performance were only surpassed by the pandemic-driven surge in 2022.



January 2024 saw loaded imports reaching 441,763 TEUs, a 19% increase from the previous year, while loaded exports stood at 126,554 TEUs, marking a 23% rise. The Port processed 287,336 empty containers, reflecting a 14% increase over 2023.

The Port of Los Angeles remains the leading container port in the United States for the 23rd consecutive year.



